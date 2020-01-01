

Wiley Facing Police Investigation Following Anti-Semitic Rant..

The British grime star is being scrutinized by police after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages on social media and comparing Jews to Ku Klux Klan. Jul 25, 2020 AceShowbiz – British grime star Wiley is facing a police investigation over accusations of antisemitism. The “Wearing My Rolex” hitmaker started posting antisemitic tropes on his Twitter feed on Friday (24Jul20), writing Jews “make me sick,” repeating the trope of Jewish people controlling businesses and comparing this to the Ku Klux Klan, and insisting Israel should not be a Jewish state. Activists from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), reported the star to U.K. authorities, and Metropolitan Police officials have now confirmed to WENN they are investigating. A spokesperson for the force said, “We have received a number of reports relating to alleged antisemitic tweets posted on social media. The Met takes all reports of antisemitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed.” …