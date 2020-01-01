Why Posting Your Running Routes Online Is A Bad, Bad Idea



In 2019, a Runner’s World survey found that 84% of women have said they experienced some kind of harassment that left them feeling unsafe.

So, why in the world would anyone post their running routes on social media? According to Gizmodo, that’s a terrible idea.

Many apps allow people to access the times, locations, and sweaty selfies of complete strangers online.

In fact, most of these running apps encourage this sort of social broadcasting.

So, post some data if you will, but make your location settings private, private, private.

At the very least, you’ll make it harder for creeps to predict where you’ll be and when!