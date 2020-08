Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Headers Tags are pieces of HTML code that allow you to make certain words stand out on your page. The most important heading tag is the h1 tag and least important is the h6 tag. In HTML coding, the heading tags from h1 to h6 form a top-down hierarchy. This means that if you skip any of the tag numbers the heading structure will be broken, which is not ideal for on-page SEO.