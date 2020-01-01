What-is-Alt-Text-and-Why-it-is-important

The alt and title attributes of an image are commonly referred to as alt tag or alt text and title tag. But technically, they’re not tags, they’re attributes. The alt text describes what’s on the image and the function of the image on the page. So if you are using an image as a button to buy product X, the alt text should say: “button to buy product X.”
#seo #digitalmarketing #alttext
