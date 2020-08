Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Health’s new series “Can I Do It?” follows a wide array of participants as they tackle fitness challenges, personal health goals, and try out feel good trends. From lifestyle makeovers using Hygge, to diets like intermittent fasting, to attempting a 100 pushup challenge, we put in the sweat and hard work so you can see if you *can do it* without leaving your seat.