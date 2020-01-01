

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Video of Trump Saying Kids Are

‘Nearly Immune’ to COVID-19

Removed From Social Media The president shared the video on his

Twitter account and Facebook page. It features a phone interview he did with Fox News, in which

he says that kids are “almost immune” to coronavirus. President Trump, via

Fox News Both Facebook and Twitter have since removed the video, saying it violates rules about coronavirus “misinformation.” Facebook spokesperson,

via CBS News The Twitter account for the president’s campaign, @TeamTrump, has also been locked until

it deletes the video. A study from South Korea says children

ages 10-19 can spread COVID-19

as effectively as adults. The study adds that coronavirus’ spread

is not as severe among children up to nine years old. The president has been pushing for U.S. schools to

reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country.