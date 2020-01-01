Video of Trump Saying Kids Are
‘Nearly Immune’ to COVID-19
Removed From Social Media The president shared the video on his
Twitter account and Facebook page. It features a phone interview he did with Fox News, in which
he says that kids are “almost immune” to coronavirus. President Trump, via
Fox News Both Facebook and Twitter have since removed the video, saying it violates rules about coronavirus “misinformation.” Facebook spokesperson,
via CBS News The Twitter account for the president’s campaign, @TeamTrump, has also been locked until
it deletes the video. A study from South Korea says children
ages 10-19 can spread COVID-19
as effectively as adults. The study adds that coronavirus’ spread
is not as severe among children up to nine years old. The president has been pushing for U.S. schools to
reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
