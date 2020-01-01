CypriumNews

Veteran Star Anupam Shyam Is Battling Kidney Infection

Veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam is battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. His family has sought financial help from the film industry to bear the cost of his treatment. The Pratigya actor was first admitted to a hospital in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. However, after he reportedly collapsed during dialysis on Monday, he was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. Reports claim he is in stable condition now. His family and friends made the appeal for financial aid on social media. In an interview, Anupam’s brother Anurag said “There’s a money crisis right now, so we are talking to people. We have informed some of Anupam’s friends about his condition. Manoj Bajpayee ji had called and said that he will look into it.”

