

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Vegetable Seller Raisa Ansari | Indore News | Indore Municipal Corp | PHD Holder Raisa Ansari | सब्जी वाली रईसा अंसारी का वीडियो | raisa ansari | raisa ansari indore .

Don’t Forget To LIKE / COMMENT / SHARE & SUBSCRIBE …

हेलो दोस्तों आज हम आपको दिखाएंगे एक ऐसी महिला की वीडियो जो सोशल मीडिया में बहुत तेज़ी से वायरल हो रही है, दरसल इस वीडियो में एक सब्जी का ठेला लगाने वाली महिला, फर्राटेदार इंग्लिश बोलती हुयी नज़र आ रही है,

इस महिला का नाम रईसा अंसारी (Raisa Ansari) है , और यह महिला इंदौर (Indore) में मालवा मिल सब्जी मंडी (Sabzi Mandi) में सब्जी का ठेला लगाती है. हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि इसने पीएचडी कर रखी है लेकिन बावजूद इसके वो सड़क पर सब्जी का ठेला लगाती है.

Hello friends, today we will show you the video of a woman which is becoming very viral in social media, In this video, a woman who hauls a vegetable, is seen speaking fluent English,

This woman’s name is Raisa Ansari, and this woman puts a vegetable cart in the Malwa Mill Sabzi Mandi in Indore. The surprising thing is that she has done her PhD, but despite this, she puts a vegetable cart on the road.

———————————————————————————–

Follow me on :-

Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/hindisocialmedias/

Facebook :- https://www.facebook.com/r.kwacky/

Facebook :- https://www.facebook.com/groups/721508854687107/

Twitter :- https://twitter.com/Hindi_social

#indore #raisaansari #HindiSocialMedia

————————————————————————————

Disclaimer:-

All information shown on this channel is accessed through the Internet. Special care is taken to ensure that all the information we provide is correct, although there is no guarantee that all the information shown here is completely accurate, but all our respected visitors are requested to Check the accuracy of any information on the level. Hindi SOCIAL MEDIA channel or our team will not be responsible for any result, if you want to reach us by watching our video, you are welcome in the comment box, because your views are very important to us. After watching our video you will be responsible for any action you take .. Thank you

————————-

Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, copyright disclaimers are used for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, commentary, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright law that may otherwise be infringed. Nonprofit, educational or personal use suggests a balance in favor of fair use.

————————————————————–

Related Queries solve :-

Vegetable Seller Raisa Ansari | Indore News | Indore Municipal Corp | Latest News | Hindi Social Media | Hindi News | raisa ansari | रईसा अंसारी | Indore | इंदौर | मालवा मिल सब्जी मंडी | फर्राटेदार इंग्लिश बोलती हुई रईसा अंसारी | Sabzi Mandi | सोशल मीडिया | Social Media Viral video | Raisa Ansari Viral video | Sabzi Mandi Viral video | Raisa Ansari |