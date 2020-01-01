Vav police station head constable caught red handed while accepting bribe, video goes viral

#banaskantha #vav #gujarat
Tv9 ગુજરાતીની Youtube ચેનલને સબસ્ક્રાઈબ કરો અને બેલ આઈકોન જરૂરથી દબાવો…જેથી દરેક મહત્વના વીડિયોની નોટિફિકેશન તમને મળતા રહેશે
Please click on subscribe button and press bell icon button also to get notifications of interesting videos from TV9 Gujarati
Our Top playlists
Around The Gujarat = https://bit.ly/2vK5PLo
Coronavirus Updates : https://bit.ly/3bi1Mpr
Dhartiputra = https://urlzs.com/RrCRH
Mumbai Report = https://urlzs.com/juftG
Khaugali-The Food Show : https://bit.ly/325o1eB
Bhakti = https://urlzs.com/DXiWB
It’s Entertainment ! = https://urlzs.com/zosTH
#gujaratinews #tv9gujarati #tv9gujaratilive #topnewstoday
#SpeedNews #entertainment #tv9news #food
#politicnews #politicalnews #sportsnews
======
Social Media A/Cs
Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/tv9gujaratinews
FB – https://www.facebook.com/tv9gujarati
Instagram : https://bit.ly/2uYyP2b
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/tv9gujarati
Website – https://www.tv9gujarati.in
Andriod App – http://tiny.cc/lcom7y
IOS App – http://tiny.cc/leom7y
=====
GUJARAT’S NO.1 NEWS CHANNEL
First 24/7 Gujarati television news station operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Known for its very bold, fast and for the people journalism in Gujarati. Its all said in its tag-line …… : ” GARV CHHE GUJARATI CHHU “
Email : – [email protected]