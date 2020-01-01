US Bans TikTok and Wechat: Donald Trump के आदेश से चिढ़ा China, दे डाली धमकी | वनइंडिया हिंदी



After India, the US has also started preparing to ban the Chinese social media app Tick Talk and WeChat. President Donald Trump has issued an order for banning TicTalk and WeChat within 45 days. The first response from China came after President Trump’s order. China is once again irritated. China has called for the move to be corrected, citing Donald Trump’s mistake. According to China, the decision of Trump is contrary to market principles.

भारत के बाद अमेरिका ने भी चीनी सोशल मीडिया ऐप टिक टॉक और वीचैट पर बैन लगाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है. राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने टिकटॉक और वीचैट पर 45 दिनों के अंदर बैन किए जाने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है. राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के इस आदेश के बाद चीन की ओर से पहली प्रतिक्रिया आई है। चीन एक बार फिर से चिढ़ गया है। चीन ने इस कदम को डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की गलती बताते हुए सुधारने के लिए कहा है। चीन की मानें तो ट्रंप का फैसला बाजार के सिद्धातों के विपरीत है।

#China #DonaldTrump #TikTokBan