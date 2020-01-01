CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Update on the outbreak

Trending Videos
by Anonymous
Update-on-the-outbreak

South Africa’s COVID-19 infection rate is on a steady downward trend. Although SA is edging close to 600,000 infections, all provinces seem to have gotten over the peak. But health officials warn the public needs to continue to observe safety protocols to prevent another surge. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, spoke on this. A new antibody research study could help health authorities trace asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and track new infections.

Related posts

Sapna Choudhary की सिंदूर लगाए इन तस्वीरों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका | Boldsky

Anonymous

Parts of Gujarat received heavy rain showers, several areas waterlogged – Tv9GujaratiNews

Anonymous

Twitter to Block Links Promoting Hate Speech and Violence

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More