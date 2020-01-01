Update-on-the-outbreak



South Africa’s COVID-19 infection rate is on a steady downward trend. Although SA is edging close to 600,000 infections, all provinces seem to have gotten over the peak. But health officials warn the public needs to continue to observe safety protocols to prevent another surge. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, spoke on this. A new antibody research study could help health authorities trace asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and track new infections.