

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Unpregnant Release in US 10 September 2020 Only on HBO Max

A 17-year old Missouri teen named Veronica discovers she has gotten pregnant, a development that threatens to end her dreams of matriculating at an Ivy League college, and the career that will follow.

Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Writers: Jenni Hendriks , Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Stars: Haley Lu Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Mary McCormack

ABOUT CGI Short Movie:

CGI Short Movie is the channel that provide all CGI short movie in one place.

Want to get featured?

All CGI artists, studios or schools who would like their work featured or published on CGI Short Movie please apply below. We’re looking for short films, commercial spots etc.

For Everything CGI Short Movie

Youtube Channel http://tiny.cc/65frjz

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/cgi.shortmov…

Please support this channel

Click FOLLOW button, so you won’t miss any new uploaded video.

And the last don’t forget to LIKE & SHARE.

THANKS FOR WATCHING……..