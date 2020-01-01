Universities and Businesses Shut | Covid-19 Impacting Scotland



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Here we speak with a few international students studying in Scottish universities and Scotland based business owners and ask them how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting them.

Scotistani aims to connect the diverse communities as well as the Pakistani diaspora worldwide. Our objective is to promote cultural, educational and commercial ties between Scotland and Pakistan and celebrate all things – Scottish, Pakistani and Scotistani….

To contact us please email

[email protected]

Some useful links for international students in the UK

Coronavirus (Covid-19): Info for international students

https://www.ukcisa.org.uk/Information.

Universities UK has also launched a social media campaign, ‘We Are Together’ particularly aimed at providing reassurance and support.

#covid19 #businessmen #internationalstudents