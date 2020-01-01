Unhappy-Personal-Life-of-Sushant-Singh-Rajput



Tragic Love Life of Sushant Singh Rajput . The untimely demise of the extremely talented Bollywood actor has left every one in a miserable state. His love life had always attracted a whole lot of media attention. Let us have a look at the tragic love life of the actor.

1. Ankita Lokhande :- Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and immediately they became friends. Gradually their friendship went to the next level as they fell in love with each other. After few months of their relationship, these two love birds moved in together and started having a live in relationship. They were quite happy with each other and during every public appearance, they were seen together. Even, during a reality show, Sushant proposed his girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on national television. There were news doing rounds that this couple was ready to get married. But after Sushant’s Bollywood debut, things started to get ugly between these two love birds. As per reports because of Ankita Lokhnade’s, Sushant and Ankita were having major fights between them. And finally, after six years of a fairy tale like relationship, these two stars, parted their ways.

2. Kriti Sanon :- After his separation from Ankita Lokhande, Sushant started dating Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Though these two stars never accepted their relationship publicly, their frequent public appearances were telling a different story. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon met first on the set of Raabta and gradually they fell in love with each other. Soon they started appearing publicly together. Media often spotted these two stars together on lunch dates. Their sizzling chemistry on screen in the film Raabta accelerated all the speculations. But things got ugly between them when Kriti started shooting for her next film Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan in Gwalior. As these two stars were not able to spend enough, they were having frequent fights. As per reports. Kriti decided to end their relationship as she thought their relationship had no future.

3. Rhea Chakraborty :- After Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput found love in another Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea and Sushant had a live in relationship were quite happy with each other. Sushant’s cousin has said that Sushant was ready to get married in November and as per reports, the lucky girl was Rhea. Sushant and Rhea both held surprise birthday parties for each other and were quite happy with each other. Soon, things got ugly between these two because of Rhea’s alleged affair with Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea’s closeness bothered Sushant a lot and it created distance between these two. Even recently, Rhea removed all the pictures of her with Sushant from her social media account. Sushant also had an ugly break up with this Bollywood actress and soon post break up ended his life.

