Try-To-Resist-Ridiculing-People-With-Mental-Illness-Even-Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health.

According to HuffPost, while it’s natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it’s important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule.

Whether you’re aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

So if you’re going to comment, make comments like someone you love will read it.

Better yet, positively contribute to the conversation by sharing mental health resources or stories about your own experiences.

Avoid placing blame. Many have blamed Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, for not controlling her husband. Others have blamed Kanye.

But mental illness is nobody’s fault. Likewise, no one can control another human being.

And if these recommendations are all too much? Just consider not posting. Sometimes, silence really is golden.