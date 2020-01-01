Trump to give TikTok 45 days to reach deal to sell: Reuters



President Trump has given Chinese firm ByteDance a 45-day deadline to negotiate sales with Microsoft over its popular video sharing social media platform, TikTok.

That suggests Trump has changed his stance and is looking to the merger of the app by mid-September.

Our Choi Jeong-yoon with the details.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported Sunday local time that President Donald Trump has given Chinese software firm ByteDance, the parent company of popular short-video application TikTok, 45 days to negotiate the sale of the app to Microsoft.

This matches the timeline that Microsoft confirmed on the same day, saying that it intends to finish the deal by September 15th.

The White House didn’t immediately respond, and it’s not clear what has changed Trump’s mind.

However, Microsoft said it would ensure all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States, mentioning it understands Trump’s concerns.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews the national security implications of foreign business deals, is also looking into the matter.

The negotiation of the takeover will be monitored by the committee, which has the power to block the deal.

Meanwhile, ByteDance has suggested it might be considering legal countermeasures to the U.S. action.

In its statement on Sunday night, Bytedance said it will actively protect its lawful rights and interest in all powers given by the U.S. legislation.

Pundits say this implies the Chinese firm’s will to fight Washington on legal terms once TikTok is banned or if merger with Microsoft is blocked.

Over the past several months,… the Trump administration has repeatedly said TikTok under its current Beijing-based parent company poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday,… Trump will take action shortly… with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by Chinese software companies that are connected to the Beijing government.

Choi Jeong-yoon, Arirang News.