Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days: Pompeo



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

폼페이오 “트럼프, 중국 소프트웨어 기업에 며칠내 조치할 것”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Trump will soon take action against Chinese software companies that Washington insists are feeding data directly to the Chinese government.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

Time is running out for TikTok stateside.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday,… President Trump will take action shortly against Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government,… including the popular video sharing social media platform.

Speaking to Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures”,… Pompeo says the president has said “enough”,… and will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software that connects to the Chinese government.

President Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One last Friday,… that he would issue an executive order for the social media platform to be banned in the U.S. as early as Saturday.

Over the past several months,… the Trump administration has repeatedly said TikTok under its current parent company,… the Beijing-based software firm ByteDance,… poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.

According to Reuters,… citing two people familiar with the matter,… ByteDance says it’s willing to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok to Microsoft,… in a bid to make a deal with the White House.

The offer has also gained some support from Trump’s allies,… including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

In response,… U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday,… that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews the national security implications of foreign business deals is looking into the matter.

Lee Seung-jae, Arirang News.