Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

US President Donald Trump has renewed his support for the unproven drug, hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

He also defended a doctor who appeared in a viral video he retweeted, which was removed from Twitter because it violated the social media site’s policy on misinformation about the coronavirus.

WATCH MORE: https://thestartv.com/c/news

SUBSCRIBE: https://cutt.ly/TheStar

LIKE: https://fb.com/TheStarOnline