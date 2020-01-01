Total Lockdown In Glasgow | Covid19 Impacting Scotland | Scotistani | Anila | Faraz



We all need to ensure that we adhere to the official guidance to prevent the spread of COVID19. However at the same time compassion and kindness towards others in these challenging times is also important. Our First Minister Nicola Sturgeon rightly said “This crisis is reminding us just how fragile our world is. But it is also reminding us what really matters – HEALTH, LOVE, SOLIDARITY.”

Scotistani shares with you a glimpse of what life is like right now in Glasgow. Self-isolation and social distancing has turned Glasgow, just like it has many world cities, into a ghost town.

We drive through the streets of Pollockshields, Glasgow’s most socially and ethnically diverse area. The popular and busy Albert Drive, where on an ordinary day you see a large number of South Asians, in traditional outfits buying every day groceries, presents a deserted look.

George Square and the City Centre are no different. A feeling of sadness engulfs you but at the time it’s reassuring that the public is taking social responsibility as well as cooperating with the Scottish Government’s guidance and advice.

In these challenging and uncertain times, where we are getting a lot of useful information, there is also a lot of misinformation about COVID19. It is important to verify any information we receive via social media.

Folks, Stay Safe, Keep Active, look after your families and each other and keep up the hand washing.We look forward to seeing you all at the other side. We will get through this.

Team Scotistani.

