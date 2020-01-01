TikTok- President Trump says he will ban the social media video app in the US…….



President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

Mr Trump’s comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok. There were also reports on Friday that software giant Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.

On Friday, as he was leaving the White House to go to Florida, Mr Trump told reporters, “We’re looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things.”

Later, on his return from Florida on Air Force One, Mr Trump told reporters, “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States”.

