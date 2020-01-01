

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

-This Video is a promo video dj is sng upcoming punjabi remix song ” Hulara ” hulara song sung by j star, full remix video song coming soong.

you are intrested my remix song subscribe my youtube chanel

Hulara Remix Dj IS SNG Promo Video | J Star | Punjabi Remix Song

Dj IS SNG Official Website : https://bit.ly/djissng

Music Avalable On …….

SoundCloud : https://bit.ly/3bYR9Ik

Audiomack : https://bit.ly/3aSJBXv

HearThis : https://bit.ly/3aTIzdM

Music Video Avalable On……

YouTube : https://bit.ly/34mlxJS

IGTV : https://bit.ly/2VcC0wk

Dailymotion :https://bit.ly/2y17r4x

———————————————————

Play Lists

Bengali Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2HxJl3M

Bhojpuri Remix Song : http://bit.ly/2uwEhsq

Bollywood Remix Song :https://bit.ly/2HPwskv

Nagpuri Remix Song : https://bit.ly/1sRdicI

Odia Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2M6iXm3

Punjabi Remix Song : https://bit.ly/2HUDqoo

Sambalpuri Remix Song :https://bit.ly/2JELYmP

Telugu Remix Song : http://bit.ly/2oAZqPp

———————————————————

More Update Subscribe Our YouTube Channel

Chaneel Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQs…

Social Media ……..

Facebock Link: https://bit.ly/djissngfb

Twitter Link : https://bit.ly/djissngtwitter

Instagram Link: https://bit.ly/djissnginstagram

Pinterest : https://bit.ly/djissngpinterest

Linkdin : https://bit.ly/LinkdenDjISSNG

———————————————————

*******DISCLAIMER: ********

This Following Audio/Video is Strictly meant for Promotional Purpose.We Do not Wish to make any Commercial Use of this & Intended to Showcase the Creativity Of the Artist Involved.

*The original Copyright(s) is (are) Solely owned by the Companies/Original-Artist(s)/Record-label(s).All the contents are intended to Showcase the creativity of theArtist involved and is strictly done for promotional purpose.*

As per 3rd Section of Fair use guidelines Borrowing small bits of material from an original work is more likely to be considered fair use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use

———————————————————

Tag,

#Dj_IS_SNG_Official

#djissng #Remix #Bollywood #Music #Dj_IS_SNG #India #BollywoodRemix #DjArtists #NewIndianSong #DjSong #RemixSong #Tranding

#music #remix #dj #djissng #djmix #djremix #bollywood #entertainment #odiadj #indiansongs #newremix #edmsong #indianclubsong #partysong #djsong #indianremixsong