The Secret We Keep Released in US 16 September 2020

In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Director: Yuval Adler

Writers: Yuval Adler (Writer), Ryan Covington

Stars: Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina

