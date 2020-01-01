

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

The Roads Not Taken Release In UK 11 September 2020

Sally Potter’s film follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.

Director: Sally Potter

Writer: Sally Potter

Stars: Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic

ABOUT CGI Short Movie:

CGI Short Movie is the channel that provide all CGI short movie in one place.

Want to get featured?

All CGI artists, studios or schools who would like their work featured or published on CGI Short Movie please apply below. We’re looking for short films, commercial spots etc.

For Everything CGI Short Movie

Youtube Channel http://tiny.cc/65frjz

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/cgi.shortmov…

Please support this channel

Click FOLLOW button, so you won’t miss any new uploaded video.

And the last don’t forget to LIKE & SHARE.

THANKS FOR WATCHING……..