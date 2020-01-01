The Queen sends sweet birthday message to her 5th grand-daughter Princess Beatrice on social media
Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London.
Thanks for watching my video.
If you like my videos, please subscribe to the channel to receive the latest videos : https://goo.gl/xE6kVm
Videos can use content-based copyright law contains reasonable use Fair Use (https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/).
For any copyright, please send me a message.
The Queen sends sweet birthday message to her 5th grand-daughter Princess Beatrice on social media