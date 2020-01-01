

The Killers Find No Evidence of Road Crew’s Wrongdoing After Investigating Sexual Assault Claims..

Former sound engineer Chez Cherrie has previously alleged to overhear crew members boast of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in a dressing room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2009. Aug 4, 2020 AceShowbiz – An investigation into allegations of sexual assault against members of The Killers road crew has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The band’s lawyers launched an investigation into claims made by former sound engineer Chez Cherrie last week (ends July 31). She alleged overhearing crew members boast of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in a dressing room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2009. But the investigators have found “no corroboration” of the story. Cherrie initially opened up about her claims via social media in 2018, but never identified the band in question, until last week, when she re-posted the article on Twitter. None of the band members were implicated in the alleged assault. The incident was not reported to the police, but The Killers aske …