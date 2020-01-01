CypriumNews

The Kapil Sharma Show To Have Virtual Live Audience How You can be a part

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared a post & announced that anyone can join as the live audience in The Kapil Sharma Show virtually; watch the video for details
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared ‘an important piece of information’ regarding the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, on Thursday. In a video post, Kapil Sharma was heard saying that to follow social distancing, the makers decided not to invite the live audience. But, whoever wanted to participate in the show, can join it virtually. Sharing further details, Kapil Sharma elaborated that the participant has to make a short video and tag him and the team of TKSS.

Instagramming his video, he also wrote a caption, which read, “Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call!” He also added, “All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home.
Lots of love”(sic). Scroll down to watch Kapil Sharma’s video.

Hello friends! Now y’all can be a part of #tkss too from your home through video call! Jus make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home.
Lots of loveFolded handsRed heart #StaySafe
#thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #newnormal

