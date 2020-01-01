

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

The Doorman Release In US 9 October 2020 Only On Demand

A woman returns from combat and befriends a family in NYC, a gang of thieves plot to take the family’s valuables, she is all that stands between them and their lives.

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

Writers: Lior Chefetz , Joe Swanson

Stars: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor

ABOUT CGI Short Movie:

CGI Short Movie is the channel that provide all CGI short movie in one place.

Want to get featured?

All CGI artists, studios or schools who would like their work featured or published on CGI Short Movie please apply below. We’re looking for short films, commercial spots etc.

For Everything CGI Short Movie

Youtube Channel http://tiny.cc/65frjz

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/cgi.shortmov…

Please support this channel

Click FOLLOW button, so you won’t miss any new uploaded video.

And the last don’t forget to LIKE & SHARE.

THANKS FOR WATCHING……..