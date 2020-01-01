

The Batman Release in US 1 October 2021

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City, as well as how it may tie to his own family

Directed by Matt Reeves

Produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark

Written by Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Mattson Tomlin

Based on Batman by Bob Kane, Bill Finger

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

Music by Michael Giacchino

Cinematography by Greig Fraser

Edited by William Hoy, Tyler Nelson

Production company DC Films 6th and Idaho Productions

