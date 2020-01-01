The Batman Release in US 1 October 2021
In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City, as well as how it may tie to his own family
Directed by Matt Reeves
Produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
Written by Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Mattson Tomlin
Based on Batman by Bob Kane, Bill Finger
Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
Music by Michael Giacchino
Cinematography by Greig Fraser
Edited by William Hoy, Tyler Nelson
Production company DC Films 6th and Idaho Productions
