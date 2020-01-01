TERI MERI LADAYI (Full Song) Maninder Buttar feat. Tania | Akasa | Arvindr Khaira | MixSingh | MAVi Studios

Finally the song is all yours, enjoy the best Punjabi song TERI MERI LADAI by Maninder Buttar and Akasa featuring Tania. This song beautifully represents the story of every long distance relationship. The video is directed by Arvindr Khaira music given by Mixsingh and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu & Manmord Sidhu.
Dedicate this song to your loved one : https://bit.ly/TeriMeriLadayi
Also Available on :-
►Spotify : http://open.spotify.com/album/5fMSE44…
►Apple Music : https://geo.itunes.apple.com/at/album…
►iTunes : https://geo.itunes.apple.com/at/album…
►Amazon Music : https://www.amazon.com/Teri-Meri-Lada…
►YouTube Music : https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=zNw…
►JioSaavn : https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/teri-me…
►Gaana : https://bit.ly/3kkRsC2
►Wynk : https://bit.ly/3fxvqsg
►Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/search?…
►Hungama : https://www.hungama.com/song/teri-mer…
► Resso : https://m.resso.app/yP3P18/
Credits :
Song : Teri Meri Ladayi
Singer/Lyrics/Composer : Maninder Buttar
Female Vocal : Akasa
Featuring : Tania
Music : MixSingh
Video : Arvindr Khaira
Special Thanks : Rahul Chahal (TDOT Films)
Music Director : MixSingh
Music Composed, Arranged, Programmed & Mixed by : MixSingh
Guitars : Shomu Seal
Flute : Flute Preet
Mastered : Sameer Charegoanker
Creative director/ Steadicam Operator:- Amaninder singh
Dop :- Vikcee
AD’s :- Satnam Singh , Sukhman Sukhu , Jass Sivia
Vfx : Inside Motion Pictures
Editor : Zipsi
Grade : Avinash Shukla
Makeup : Raajan
Production :- Fateh films productions
Social Media Promotion : Gold Media
Produced by : Gunbir Singh Sidhu & Manmord Sidhu
Operator Codes :
● Airtel & Airtel Hellotune Link : Airtel Subscribers to Set as Hello tune Click on Wynk music link https://bit.ly/3fxvqsg
● Vodafone : Vodafone Subscribers for Caller Tune Direct Dial 53712077102
● Idea : Idea Subscribers for Dialer Tone Direct Dial 53712077102
● BSNL (N & W) Direct Dial : BSNL (N & W) Subscribers Direct Dial 567007412439 to set BSNL Tune