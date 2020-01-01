CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Teaching Politics in Secondary Education: Engaging with Contentious Issues Complete

Social Media
by Anonymous
Teaching-Politics-in-Secondary-Education-Engaging-with-Contentious-Issues-Complete

Click Here : https://rissing001.blogspot.com/?book=1438467699
Winner of the 2018 Exemplary Research in Social Studies Award presented by the National Council for the Social StudiesMany social studies teachers report feeling apprehensive about discussing potentially volatile topics in the classroom, because they fear that administrators and parents might accuse them of attempting to indoctrinate their students. Wayne Journell tackles the controversial nature of teaching politics, addressing commonly raised concerns such as how to frame divisive political issues, whether teachers should disclose their personal political beliefs to students, and how to handle political topics that become intertwined with socially sensitive topics such as race, gender, and religion. Journell discusses how classrooms can become spaces for tolerant political discourse in an increasingly politically polarized American society. In order to explore this, Journell analyzes data that include studies of high school civics/government teachers during the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and how they integrated television programs, technology, and social media into their teaching. The book also includes a three-year study of preservice middle and secondary social studies teachers’ political knowledge and a content analysis of CNN Student News.

Related posts

Heavy rains create flood like situation in Mumbai and nearby regions, rivers overflowing _ TV9News

Anonymous

ShinChan- S01EP12 | Episode 12- Going to the Barbershop / Protecting My Treasure / Filming a Video | Shinchan Old Episodes | Toon’s Tv.

Anonymous

HUGE BUILDING DESTRUCTION IN SECONDS

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More