Tamar Braxton Defends ‘Angel’ Boyfriend Against ‘Controlling’ Accusations..

The singer shuts down rumors that David controlled her, writing, ‘I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own.’ Aug 3, 2020 AceShowbiz – Now that she feels better, Tamar Braxton is more active on social media. The singer recently took to her Instagram account to express gratitude for her boyfriend David Adefeso for saving her life following her suicide attempt last month. “I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life…,” so Tamar wrote on Sunday, August 2 alongside a video of her boyfriend. “I’m so grateful.” “I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for …