Beachgoers by and large follow social distancing guidelines amid fears of a second coronavirus wave at the always-popular Bournemouth beach on the south coast of England on Friday (July 31).

According to UK media, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said people should “avoid” the beaches at Bournemouth East and West, Sandbanks and Mudeford.

Temperatures hit 35 degrees Celsius, or nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit, in parts of the UK on the hottest day of the year so far.