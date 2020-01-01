Subhash Ghai on Aishwarya Rai starrer ‘Taal’ – Showman of Bollywood



Subhash Ghai says "I came to your studio right now from Bombay as I was completing background music for the film with A.R. Rahman since last night. I believe the movie will be releasing in the first or second week of August. If I tell you the film how will you find it interesting when you watch it. This story is about a North Indian girl who is from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh and Alok Nath is a folk singer who has three daughters. It is a love story about a girl who meets two men in her life and sees how do men in this age and time define love." The showman of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai is one of the most prolific film directors and producers in Hindi cinema. An alumnus of the famed Film and Television Institute of India, Subhash Ghai in his illustrious career has delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood including Karz (1980), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Saudagar (1991), Trimurti (1995), Pardes (1997), and Taal (1999). Having started his career in the film industry as an actor, he starred in films like Aradhana (1969) and Umang (1970), the actor-turned-director made his directorial debut with Kalicharan in 1976. Apart from a being a popular and one of the most successful directors, Subhash has also produced several films, including the National Award winner, Iqbal in 2006, under his production banner Mukta Arts Private Limited. The multitalented veteran's contribution to Indian cinema goes beyond his work on and off the screen, his film school named Whistling Woods International Film and Media Institution, which is located in Mumbai, nurtures the aspiring young talent and help them establish a career in the film industry. Source: bookmyshow