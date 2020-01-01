Study: Black Women Surpass White Women In Fending Off Lung Cancer



UPI reports a new analysis reveals lung cancer rates are now lower for Black women than White women in the United States.

According to UPI, the JNCI Cancer Spectrum researchers say the study marks a reversal in historic trends.

Blacks have long been considered at higher risk for lung cancer than Whites, due to higher rates of smoking.

But despite being targeted by tobacco companies, Black women have responded favorably to anti-tobacco public health campaigns.

Our study reflects the success of national, state, and local anti-tobacco public health policies and activities in the Black community despite the tobacco companies’ targeted and deceptive marketing strategies. Ahmedin Jemal, Study Co-Author

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

About 80 percent of the roughly 154,000 deaths from lung cancer recorded each year is caused by cigarette smoking.