CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Stephon Tuitt, Jonathan Isaac, Sam Coonrod, Drew Brees, the national anthem is now counter-culture

Social Media
by Anonymous
Stephon-Tuitt-Jonathan-Isaac-Sam-Coonrod-Drew-Brees-the-national-anthem-is-now-counter-culture

#StephonTuitt #JonathanIsaac #DrewBrees #SamCoonrod #NationalAnthem #Flag

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt declared on Monday that he will not kneel during the playing of the national anthem, noting his immigrant grandmother’s incredible success story in the United States. Tuitt gave his fellow athletes some financial advice on social media before lashing out against the anthem protests. “Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he said. “My grandmother was an immigrant from the Caribbean and age worked her a** off to bring 20 people over the right way,” Tuitt explained. “She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

Archived sources: archive.ph/3o7Ld and archive.ph/ADOjM

Jonathan Isaac video: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nba/jonathan-isaac-kneeling-don-t-go-hand-in-hand-with-supporting-black-lives/vi-BB17qEdR

Youtube: youtu.be/IAK4y_prsGA
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vc5xm
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/QQlWoH2OvxFC/

Related posts

South_indian_movie_hindi_dubbed_blockbuster_part-2

Anonymous

More 40 tested positive for coronavirus in Narmada, tally touches 211 – Tv9GujaratiNews

Anonymous

Frontline Doctors banned from Social media, mocked on MSM

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More