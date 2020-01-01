Stephon Tuitt, Jonathan Isaac, Sam Coonrod, Drew Brees, the national anthem is now counter-culture



Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt declared on Monday that he will not kneel during the playing of the national anthem, noting his immigrant grandmother’s incredible success story in the United States. Tuitt gave his fellow athletes some financial advice on social media before lashing out against the anthem protests. “Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he said. “My grandmother was an immigrant from the Caribbean and age worked her a** off to bring 20 people over the right way,” Tuitt explained. “She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

