Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

After spending weeks cooped up at home, South Koreans around the country are going on a “bobok sobi” or “revenge shopping” – a term which has trended on the nation's social media, as people rush to make purchases delayed by social-distancing rules.

WATCH MORE: https://thestartv.com/c/news

SUBSCRIBE: https://cutt.ly/TheStar

LIKE: https://fb.com/TheStarOnline