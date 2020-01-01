Soul Food- Gingerbread Coookies

Kasia, from Poland, shares her mother’s gingerbread cookies recipe with us! As part of her family tradition, Kasia and her parents attend four-day recollection masses. They also attend Rorate Masses (morning masses with candles) during Advent and make Advent resolutions.
Read more here: https://stories.catholic.sg/video-stories/christmas-tradition-close-to-my-heart/
