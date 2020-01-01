CypriumNews

Sonu Sood ने मजबूर किसान पिता और बेटियों की दुर्दशा देख खेत में पहुंचाया ट्रैक्टर | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Actor Sonu Sood provided a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh within hours on Sunday, doing another heart-winning act. As soon as Sood came to know that the farmer is using his daughters for plowing due to not being able to rent the bull, he immediately helped the farmer family. A video of plowing the field by placing a plow on the shoulders of farmers’ daughters became viral on social media. After which Sonu Sood had promised on Sunday morning that the family would get a tractor by evening.

एक और दिल जीत लेने वाला काम करते हुए अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने रविवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के एक किसान को घंटों के भीतर एक ट्रैक्टर मुहैया करा दिया. जैसे ही सूद को पता चला कि बैल किराए पर न ले पाने के कारण किसान अपनी बेटियों का इस्तेमाल जुताई के लिए कर रहा है, उन्होंने तत्काल किसान परिवार की मदद की. किसान की बेटियों के कंधे पर बैल की तरह हल रखकर खेत की जुताई करने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया था. जिसके बाद सोनू सूद ने रविवार सुबह वादा किया था कि परिवार को शाम तक ट्रैक्टर मिल जाएगा.

