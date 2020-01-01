Smart Tips To Make Better Leche Flan Cake | Yummy PH



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

This magic cake that bakes two separate desserts into one solid cake when unmolded is a super delicious treat that satisfies. If you need tips on what to do when you make this awesome cake that has a caramel flan on top, here are the tips you need to know.

Visit our website for more food news, stories, and recipes:

http://www.yummy.ph/

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://bit.ly/2gZNwGB

Follow/Like YummyPh on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/yummymagazine

https://instagram.com/yummyph

https://twitter.com/yummyph

https://www.pinterest.com/yummyph