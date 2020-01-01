CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Shikhar Dhawan shares Funny Picture with Son Zoravar Dhawan on Instagram, See Pic | वनइंडिया हिंदी

social media
by Anonymous
c785cb02bd92935bfd008f90ce22a4e0

Shikhar Dhawan shares Funny Picture with Son Zoravar Dhawan on Instagram, See Pic.Shikhar Dhawan is seen having a lot of fun with his son in lockdown. This father-son duo is a big hit on social media. Sometimes both of them are seen dancing and sometimes while playing cricket. Dhawan recently shared a photo in which he is seen wearing a nose ring with his son.

शिखर धवन लॉकडाउन में अपने परिवार के साथ काफी समय बिता रहे हैं. धवन का परिवार पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहा करता था हालांकि पिछले कुछ समय से वो यहीं है. धवन लॉकडाउन में अपने बेटे के साथ काफी मस्ती करते दिखते हैं. बाप-बेटे की ये जोड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी हिट है. कभी दोनों डांस करते दिखते हैं तो कभी क्रिकेट खेलते हुए. धवन ने हाल ही में एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वो अपने बेटे के साथ नोज रिंग पहने दिख रहे हैं.

#ShikharDhawan #ZoravarDhawan #ShikharZoravarPhoto

Related posts

Worldwide COVID-19 cases reach 13.7 million

Anonymous

Princess Eugenie has broken social media silence after her older sister Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Anonymous

Racist Karen Harasses Black Postmate Worker for Doing His Job

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More