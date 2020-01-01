Shikhar Dhawan shares Funny Picture with Son Zoravar Dhawan on Instagram, See Pic | वनइंडिया हिंदी



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Shikhar Dhawan shares Funny Picture with Son Zoravar Dhawan on Instagram, See Pic.Shikhar Dhawan is seen having a lot of fun with his son in lockdown. This father-son duo is a big hit on social media. Sometimes both of them are seen dancing and sometimes while playing cricket. Dhawan recently shared a photo in which he is seen wearing a nose ring with his son.

शिखर धवन लॉकडाउन में अपने परिवार के साथ काफी समय बिता रहे हैं. धवन का परिवार पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहा करता था हालांकि पिछले कुछ समय से वो यहीं है. धवन लॉकडाउन में अपने बेटे के साथ काफी मस्ती करते दिखते हैं. बाप-बेटे की ये जोड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी हिट है. कभी दोनों डांस करते दिखते हैं तो कभी क्रिकेट खेलते हुए. धवन ने हाल ही में एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वो अपने बेटे के साथ नोज रिंग पहने दिख रहे हैं.

#ShikharDhawan #ZoravarDhawan #ShikharZoravarPhoto