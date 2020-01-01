CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Sex Offender Registry, Rapping in Church, Keepin’ It 100 Part 9 | Orlandez Show

social media
by Anonymous
Sex-Offender-Registry-Rapping-in-Church-Keepin-It-100-Part-9-Orlandez-Show

Orlandez’s Registry Stories features part 2 of Orlandez’s discussion about why young people should not be included in any public sex offender registries (0:34). In Orlandez’s Spiritual Club, the Oklahoma native discusses how he started performing rap music in church and also why he stopped (13:48). Orlandez’s Podcast Club features Orlandez talking Konnan, Disco Inferno and the Philly Twink Boy in Part 9 of our Keepin’ It 100 Review (23:32).

Orlandez Johnson’s mission is to give people the same education, information, opportunity and entertainment that groomed him into the courageous person that he is today.

Visit Orlandez’s website: https://orlandezjohnson.blogspot.com/

Follow Orlandez on social media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrlandezJohnson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/OrlandezJohnson/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrlandezBrands/

Related posts

Gujarat will not adopt CBSE board education pattern – Education Minister Bhupendra Chudasma – Tv9

Anonymous

Tony Bellew taunts Jamie Carragher over Liverpool’s runner-up spot last season | The Football Show

Anonymous

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More