Sex Offender Registry, Rapping in Church, Keepin’ It 100 Part 9 | Orlandez Show

Orlandez’s Registry Stories features part 2 of Orlandez’s discussion about why young people should not be included in any public sex offender registries (0:34). In Orlandez’s Spiritual Club, the Oklahoma native discusses how he started performing rap music in church and also why he stopped (13:48). Orlandez’s Podcast Club features Orlandez talking Konnan, Disco Inferno and the Philly Twink Boy in Part 9 of our Keepin’ It 100 Review (23:32).

Orlandez Johnson’s mission is to give people the same education, information, opportunity and entertainment that groomed him into the courageous person that he is today.

Visit Orlandez’s website: https://orlandezjohnson.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrlandezJohnson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/OrlandezJohnson/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrlandezBrands/