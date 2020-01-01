Save your YouTube Channel from being hacked | Save your YouTube Channel from being hacked | Tips & Tricks to avoid YouTube channel hacks & recovery



In this video I am going to disclose how YouTube channels are getting hacked and how you can save your YouTube channel from being hacked.

Nowadays YouTube channels being hacked is becoming a trend.

In this video I am going to disclose how you can save your YouTube channel from being hacked and what are the common mistakes YouTubers do due to which their channels are getting hacked on daily basis.

In this video I am also going to tell you how you can retrieve your hacked YouTube channel from YouTube team.

These reasons are based on YouTube research and interviews of YouTubers who’s accounts were hacked and they have come on social media and shared their experience on social media platforms to create awareness amongst all YouTubers.

It is very important to make face-cam videos where you show your face and introduce your own voice which are the most important points that YouTube looks for before they return your hacked channel back to you.

It’s very likely that channels without face-cam videos will not be returned back by YouTube as you can’t prove your authenticity.

