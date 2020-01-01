Sandman With SFG Plays Kirby Super Star – Bonus Part 1: Our First Bonus Video

This is our first ever bonus video for a LP.
Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/TheThreeMasterGamers?ty=h
Our Social Medias to follow us at:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/T3MGs
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thethreemastergamers/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/The3MasterGamers/
Our Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/the3mastergamers
Talk with us at our Discord: https://discord.gg/gEYSzQD | If this
link is not working anymore please use !discord on our Twitch
Channel or contact us through Twitter DM or @ us.
Email us questions at our Gmail account: [email protected] – https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/
Please heart, Follow, and share. It helps us a lot.