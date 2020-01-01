CypriumNews

Sameer Sharma ने Sushant Singh Rajput के निधन के बाद लिखा था ये Post, कही थी ये बड़ी बात | Boldsky

The mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has not been resolved. Meanwhile, now television actor Sameer Sharma has also took his life. No information has been available so far about why Sameer took this step. But now many social media posts of Sameer Sharma are going viral. After Sushant’s demise, Sameer shared a post for him as well. In which he talked about depression.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन की गुत्थी सुलझ नहीं पाई है। इसी बीच अब टेलीविजन अभिनेता समीर शर्मा ने भी खुद की जान ले ली है। समीर ने ये कदम क्यों उठाया इस बारे में अब तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। लेकिन अब समीर शर्मा के कई सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट वायरल हो रहे हैं। सुशांत के निधन के बाद समीर ने उनके लिए भी एक पोस्ट साझा किया था। जिसमें उन्होंने डिप्रेशन को लेकर बात की थी।

