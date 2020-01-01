CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Sameer Sharma के निधन पर Salman Khan की राखी बहन ने लिखा बेहद Emotional कर देना Post । Boldsky

Social Media
by Anonymous
63b2bab758027f946fd38828ad825add

On Thursday, the TV industry once again heard bad news. The body of the famous small screen actor Sameer Sharma has been found in his house. 44-year-old Sameer Sharma won the hearts of the audience with his performances in several TV serials on the small screen. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the TV and Bollywood industry after his death. Serial and film stars have mourned the demise of Sameer Sharma on social media.

गुरुवार को टीवी इंडस्ट्री से एक बार फिर से बुरी खबर सुनने को मिली। छोटे पर्दे के मशहूर अभिनेता समीर शर्मा का शव उनके घर में मिला है। 44 साल के समीर शर्मा ने छोटे पर्दे पर कई टीवी सीरियल्स में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों के दिलों को जीता था। उनके निधन से टीवी और बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है। सीरियल और फिल्मी सितारों ने समीर शर्मा के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।

#SameerSharma

Related posts

All filming requires Finas licence, even for personal social media – minister

Anonymous

Pirates of the Caribbean BGM By Indian tradition musicians #piratesofthecaribbean #johnnydeep |pirates of the caribbean instrumental bgm by Indians

Anonymous

About For Books How Charts Lie: Getting Smarter about Visual Information For Online

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More