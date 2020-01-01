Sameer Sharma के निधन पर Salman Khan की राखी बहन ने लिखा बेहद Emotional कर देना Post । Boldsky



On Thursday, the TV industry once again heard bad news. The body of the famous small screen actor Sameer Sharma has been found in his house. 44-year-old Sameer Sharma won the hearts of the audience with his performances in several TV serials on the small screen. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the TV and Bollywood industry after his death. Serial and film stars have mourned the demise of Sameer Sharma on social media.

गुरुवार को टीवी इंडस्ट्री से एक बार फिर से बुरी खबर सुनने को मिली। छोटे पर्दे के मशहूर अभिनेता समीर शर्मा का शव उनके घर में मिला है। 44 साल के समीर शर्मा ने छोटे पर्दे पर कई टीवी सीरियल्स में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों के दिलों को जीता था। उनके निधन से टीवी और बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है। सीरियल और फिल्मी सितारों ने समीर शर्मा के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।

