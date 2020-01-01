Sadak2 trailer reaction, Sadak 2 reaction , sadak2 roast, Sadak 2 roast , roaster video, #prince_raj_annd,#sadk2_trailer, #sadak2



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Please. “” Subscribe””” my channel first,

in this video i roast alia Bhatt ,

#sister_of_nipotism,

so watch trailer till end and also SUBSCRIBE my channel to watch upcoming full video

My Video link:-

https://youtu.be/WUy2WDDRDbM

Hey guys,

i am Prince Raj Anand hear ”

…………….

…………,…

I am uploading this video just for Entertainment ,news & educational purposes.

Contact me on Instagram iD :- prince_raj_anand

© copyright disclaimer under section 107 of the copyright act 1976 , allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment ,new reporting, teaching, scholarship, angry search use in a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing, nav profit educational all personal use tips the balance is favour of fair use, no copyright infringement intended,

Tags:-

#prince_raj_anand,#alia_bhatt,#alia_bhatt_roast,#alia_bhatt_roasted,#new_roaster_video,#sadak_2_trailer,#sadak_2_official_trailer,#sadak_2_roast,#starkids,#nipotism,#mahesh_bhatt,#mahesh_bhatt_roast,#most_dislike_video,#fox_star_studios,Disney_plus_movies,#fox_star_hindi,#sadak,#sadak2roast,#sadak_2_roaster_video,#reaction_video,#sadak_2_reaction,#sadak2 reaction,# 1 on trending,#comedy_reaction,#mems,#sadak_2_mems,#sadak2_mems,#sanju_baba,#alia_bhat,#sanjay_dutt,#bollywood

Note:- I do not own any of the music.

Copyright to their rightful owner

DISCLAIMER:- if you are the owner and want me to remove the clip ,please Massahe me on Instagram. within 4 hour I will delete this video.

“Please don’t give image type affect all the old hard work”

Because I am new here please support me…

Thanks for watching me……. #PRINCE_RAJ_ANAND