Sachin Tendulkar ಪುತ್ರಿ ಜೊತೆ Shubman gill ಕಣ್ಣಾಮುಚ್ಚಾಲೆ | Oneindia Kannada

ಯುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ಶುಭ್‌ಮನ್ ಗಿಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಪುತ್ರಿ ಸಾರಾ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಸಮಯಗಳಿಂದ ರೂಮರ್‌ಗಳು ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.

#saratendulkar #shubmangill

The rumours of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating each other have been doing the rounds on social media. There have been many instances in the past where Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been linked with each other as they are often found commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram.