S. Korea’s producer price index up 0.2% m/m in July due to rise in global oil prices

by Anonymous
S.-Koreas-producer-price-index-up-0.2-mm-in-July-due-to-rise-in-global-oil-prices

7월 생산자물가지수 0.2% 상승, 전월비 0.8% 하락

South Korea’s producer prices in July increased for second consecutive month, led by a rise in global oil prices.
The Bank of Korea said Friday that its production price index last month went up point-two percent compared to the previous month.
But compared to a year earlier, the figure has been falling for five straight months.
Prices of agricultural goods went up 3-point-4 percent on-month, due to heavy rain…and the trend is projected to continue throughout August.
Industrial goods prices increased point-four percent… but prices of power and gas dropped four-point-one percent.

