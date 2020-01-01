S. Korea’s producer price index up 0.2% m/m in July due to rise in global oil prices



7월 생산자물가지수 0.2% 상승, 전월비 0.8% 하락

South Korea’s producer prices in July increased for second consecutive month, led by a rise in global oil prices.

The Bank of Korea said Friday that its production price index last month went up point-two percent compared to the previous month.

But compared to a year earlier, the figure has been falling for five straight months.

Prices of agricultural goods went up 3-point-4 percent on-month, due to heavy rain…and the trend is projected to continue throughout August.

Industrial goods prices increased point-four percent… but prices of power and gas dropped four-point-one percent.