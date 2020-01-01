S.-Korea-reports-280-new-COVID-19-cases-on-Tuesday



국내 코로나 어제 280명 신규 확진…이틀연속 200명대

South Korea reported nearly 3-hundred cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, mostly from the capital region.

To try to avoid having to put the country into lockdown, the government has once again desperately called for pthe public’s cooperation in social distancing.

Lee Kyung-eun has the details.

South Korea reported 2-hundred-80 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the 12th straight day of cases in the triple digits.

It is the first time since the country’s first wave in February and March,… that there have been more than…100 new cases for more than 10 days in a row.

The government previously said if the trend continues, it could impose level three social distancing measures.

Under level three, the country would basically go into a collective shutdown, as it prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Already, a number of institutions, including a broadcasting station and city hall, went into a so-called “Corona shutdown” after seeing cluster infections.

And raising the level would cause further damage to the struggling economy and mentally exhausted public.

To prevent this from happening, the government has desperately called for the public’s cooperation, saying that this week is key to stopping this outbreak.

“Social distancing is the only vaccine to prevent the nationwide spread of COVID-19. We are grateful for those who voluntarily take part in virus prevention measures bearing much inconvenience.”

He also called for cooperation from doctors,… who are set to go on another round of strikes over the government’s new medical reform plans.

“The government is negotiating with medical workers with sincerity and an open mind to protect the public. I urge doctors to swiftly return to work where patients are waiting for them.”

The previous strikes have already caused delays in hospitals run by universities, prompting health authorities raise even more concerns amid the continuing resurgence of COVID-19.

Lee Kyung-eun, Arirang News.