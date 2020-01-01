CypriumNews

Restaurant kitchen explodes in Zhejiang gas leak

A fire engulfs a restaurant kitchen after a gas valve was left open and caused a leak. The incident was filmed in the city of Hangzhou the capital of Zhejiang province in East China and the footage was later widely circulated on social media. In the video, the fire appears to engulf a courtyard next to the restaurant kitchen before spreading into an adjacent room. The door closes and several workers rush in to inspect the damage, opening the door again to check the other room.

